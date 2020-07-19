715 Malvern Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Home in Golden Hills w/Garage and Spacious Yard - Single level home in Golden Hills area of Fullerton.

Three bedroom, two bath plus den, family room, and living room.

-Recent updates throughout the home.

-Laminate wood flooring throughout.

-Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances.

-Living room and family room

-Large den/office room that can also be used as a fourth bedroom if needed

-Recessed lighting w/dimmers throughout the home

-Modern, custom built-in closets & desk space in bedrooms

-Both bathrooms have updated tile shower stalls.

-Spacious covered patio and yard featuring wooden gazebo w/built in power

-Gated dog-run

-Citrus and apple trees in yard



-Detached two car garage w/laundry hookups and onsite shed for additional storage



Solar electric, gardening, and soft water service included in monthly rent

Resident to pay for any annual electrical overages, gas, water & trash

Owner will consider a a single animal (please contact Ohana Properties for additional information on breed restrictions - we comply with all regulations in regards to service animals)



Showings by appointment - please email or call to schedule



(RLNE5915604)