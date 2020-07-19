All apartments in Fullerton
Location

715 Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Malvern Ave · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Golden Hills w/Garage and Spacious Yard - Single level home in Golden Hills area of Fullerton.
Three bedroom, two bath plus den, family room, and living room.
-Recent updates throughout the home.
-Laminate wood flooring throughout.
-Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances.
-Living room and family room
-Large den/office room that can also be used as a fourth bedroom if needed
-Recessed lighting w/dimmers throughout the home
-Modern, custom built-in closets & desk space in bedrooms
-Both bathrooms have updated tile shower stalls.
-Spacious covered patio and yard featuring wooden gazebo w/built in power
-Gated dog-run
-Citrus and apple trees in yard

-Detached two car garage w/laundry hookups and onsite shed for additional storage

Solar electric, gardening, and soft water service included in monthly rent
Resident to pay for any annual electrical overages, gas, water & trash
Owner will consider a a single animal (please contact Ohana Properties for additional information on breed restrictions - we comply with all regulations in regards to service animals)

Showings by appointment - please email or call to schedule

(RLNE5915604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Malvern Ave have any available units?
715 Malvern Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Malvern Ave have?
Some of 715 Malvern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Malvern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
715 Malvern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Malvern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Malvern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 715 Malvern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 715 Malvern Ave offers parking.
Does 715 Malvern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Malvern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Malvern Ave have a pool?
No, 715 Malvern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 715 Malvern Ave have accessible units?
No, 715 Malvern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Malvern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Malvern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
