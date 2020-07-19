715 Malvern Ave

Amenities
Single Family Home in Golden Hills w/Garage and Spacious Yard - Single level home in Golden Hills area of Fullerton.
Three bedroom, two bath plus den, family room, and living room.
-Recent updates throughout the home.
-Laminate wood flooring throughout.
-Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances.
-Living room and family room
-Large den/office room that can also be used as a fourth bedroom if needed
-Recessed lighting w/dimmers throughout the home
-Modern, custom built-in closets & desk space in bedrooms
-Both bathrooms have updated tile shower stalls.
-Spacious covered patio and yard featuring wooden gazebo w/built in power
-Gated dog-run
-Citrus and apple trees in yard
-Detached two car garage w/laundry hookups and onsite shed for additional storage
Solar electric, gardening, and soft water service included in monthly rent
Resident to pay for any annual electrical overages, gas, water & trash
Owner will consider a a single animal (please contact Ohana Properties for additional information on breed restrictions - we comply with all regulations in regards to service animals)
Showings by appointment - please email or call to schedule
(RLNE5915604)