701 E. Chapman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Fullerton Home - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in wonderful central Fullerton location. This home has been updated from top to bottom and everything is new. Open concept family room, dining room and kitchen featuring wood flooring, custom blinds, white kitchen cabinets, large pantry area, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. 3 good sized bedrooms each with custom closets and 2 full baths with lovely tile work and new fixtures. Home features central AC/heat, two car garage with washer/dryer hookups, room for 3 additional cars in driveway. Backyard has awesome deck for entertaining and is beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant plants and has large side yard for extra space.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/784644?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE4627998)