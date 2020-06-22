All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 E. Chapman Avenue

701 East Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Fullerton Home - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in wonderful central Fullerton location. This home has been updated from top to bottom and everything is new. Open concept family room, dining room and kitchen featuring wood flooring, custom blinds, white kitchen cabinets, large pantry area, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. 3 good sized bedrooms each with custom closets and 2 full baths with lovely tile work and new fixtures. Home features central AC/heat, two car garage with washer/dryer hookups, room for 3 additional cars in driveway. Backyard has awesome deck for entertaining and is beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant plants and has large side yard for extra space.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/784644?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE4627998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E. Chapman Avenue have any available units?
701 E. Chapman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 E. Chapman Avenue have?
Some of 701 E. Chapman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E. Chapman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
701 E. Chapman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E. Chapman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 E. Chapman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 701 E. Chapman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 701 E. Chapman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 701 E. Chapman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 E. Chapman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E. Chapman Avenue have a pool?
No, 701 E. Chapman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 701 E. Chapman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 701 E. Chapman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E. Chapman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 E. Chapman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
