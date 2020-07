Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Great place in the heart of Fullerton close to downtown, and close to freeway access to the 91 Freeway. This property has been remodeled inside with new updated flooring, new paint, new appliances, new bathroom updates. The property is ready for move in and have a 2 car garage. There are washer and dryer hookups in the garage. This home has a great size lot and as a large front yard and backyard.