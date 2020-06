Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

WOW!!….very exciting brand new property, part of an absolutely beautiful hidden ESTATE, gorgeous surroundings with privacy. It's only 450 feet away to Juanita Cooke Greenbelt Trail and 1.3 mile jogging distance to the famous Laguna Lake in the Fullerton. This studio located on the main homes property. The home has one bedroom, one bath and kitchen . Private entrance and parking spot. The rent include Water, Gas , Electricity and WIFI .