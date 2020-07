Amenities

Single level home in popular Green Acre Estate. Beautiful double door entry. Marble and laminated wood flooring throughout the whole house. large size living room with vaulted ceilings. Skylights makes the house bright and airy with spacious open floor plan. The beautiful french doors give you view of the English garden and dramatic waterfall. Master suite has walk-in closet separate roman tub and shower. this charming country style home backs to the Bridle trail.