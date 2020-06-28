608 Murfield Court

Amenities

Welcome to Fairway Village and a Spectacular Single Story Home for Lease. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Approximately 1572 Square Foot End Unit with No Inside Steps. Freshly Painted with Textured Ceilings and New Carpeting Installed. Spacious Living Room and Dining Room Combination are Great for Entertaining. Open Kitchen and Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Features a Huge Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Sliding Glass Door w/Shutters that Opens Up to A Covered Patio with a View of the Greenbelt and Pool Area. 2 Car Attached Garage with Laundry Area and Built-In Shelving and Closets. This Ideal Home is on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Location. It is in a Guard Gated Community that Features Pools, Lighted Tennis Courts, an RV Parking Area and a Clubhouse w/Assortment of Activities. The Scenic Greenbelts are Great For a Strolling Throughout the Day. Close to a Multitude of Shopping Centers and Golf Courses. Don't Miss Out on Living in this Captivating Community!