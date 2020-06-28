All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
608 Murfield Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

608 Murfield Court

608 Murfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

608 Murfield Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Fairway Village and a Spectacular Single Story Home for Lease. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Approximately 1572 Square Foot End Unit with No Inside Steps. Freshly Painted with Textured Ceilings and New Carpeting Installed. Spacious Living Room and Dining Room Combination are Great for Entertaining. Open Kitchen and Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Features a Huge Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Sliding Glass Door w/Shutters that Opens Up to A Covered Patio with a View of the Greenbelt and Pool Area. 2 Car Attached Garage with Laundry Area and Built-In Shelving and Closets. This Ideal Home is on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Location. It is in a Guard Gated Community that Features Pools, Lighted Tennis Courts, an RV Parking Area and a Clubhouse w/Assortment of Activities. The Scenic Greenbelts are Great For a Strolling Throughout the Day. Close to a Multitude of Shopping Centers and Golf Courses. Don't Miss Out on Living in this Captivating Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Murfield Court have any available units?
608 Murfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Murfield Court have?
Some of 608 Murfield Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Murfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
608 Murfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Murfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 608 Murfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 608 Murfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 608 Murfield Court offers parking.
Does 608 Murfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Murfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Murfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 608 Murfield Court has a pool.
Does 608 Murfield Court have accessible units?
No, 608 Murfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Murfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Murfield Court has units with dishwashers.
