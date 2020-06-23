All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 601 Dorothy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
601 Dorothy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Dorothy Lane

601 Dorothy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

601 Dorothy Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in desirable Raymond Hills neighborhood. Tile entry leads you to formal living room with fireplace. Formal dining
room is impressive. Kitchen has eating area. There is a bright family room and cozy den that has a fireplace. Master bedroom is
spacious and has bath room with shower. Full bath and 3 other rooms are upstairs. 2 have “Disneyland Firework” views. 5th
bedroom is smaller and is down stairs. 3 car garage has room for storage. Laundry area is inside adjacent to kitchen. Rear yard
is private and very peaceful. Lot is large and has upward slope in back. Home is located just minutes away from Down town
Fullerton’s Dining, Shopping, Culture and Entertainment. Easy access to Fullerton Train Station, the 91 & 57 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Dorothy Lane have any available units?
601 Dorothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Dorothy Lane have?
Some of 601 Dorothy Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
601 Dorothy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Dorothy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 601 Dorothy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 601 Dorothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 601 Dorothy Lane does offer parking.
Does 601 Dorothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Dorothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Dorothy Lane have a pool?
No, 601 Dorothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 601 Dorothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 601 Dorothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Dorothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Dorothy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College