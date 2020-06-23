601 Dorothy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in desirable Raymond Hills neighborhood. Tile entry leads you to formal living room with fireplace. Formal dining

room is impressive. Kitchen has eating area. There is a bright family room and cozy den that has a fireplace. Master bedroom is

spacious and has bath room with shower. Full bath and 3 other rooms are upstairs. 2 have “Disneyland Firework” views. 5th

bedroom is smaller and is down stairs. 3 car garage has room for storage. Laundry area is inside adjacent to kitchen. Rear yard

is private and very peaceful. Lot is large and has upward slope in back. Home is located just minutes away from Down town

Fullerton’s Dining, Shopping, Culture and Entertainment. Easy access to Fullerton Train Station, the 91 & 57 freeways.