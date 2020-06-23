548 Riviera Court

Amenities

Welcome to Fairway Village this 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhouse is available to for 12 months lease at $3,100 per month. This townhouse in a prestigious gated community, with 24 hour guard gate security and dedicated RV/ Trailer parking spaces. The community association includes resort-like amenities such as 3 lighted tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 2 spas, clubhouse meeting spaces and walking trails through-out the community. Soon as you walk in the townhouse you will see high ceilings, skylight, open floor plan, laminated flooring and white cabinet in kitchen with Corian counters. You have double pane windows with shutters, A/C heating recessed lights, gas fireplace in living room and master bedroom with a private patio. There is a 2 car attached garage with direct access and extra parking in the community. This home is close to St. Jude Medical Center, Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton College, Cal Sate Fullerton, Fullerton Golf Course and Brea Mall and numerous shopping centers. Also included is refrigerator and washer and Dryer.