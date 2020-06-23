All apartments in Fullerton
548 Riviera Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

548 Riviera Court

548 Riviera Court · No Longer Available
Location

548 Riviera Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Fairway Village this 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhouse is available to for 12 months lease at $3,100 per month. This townhouse in a prestigious gated community, with 24 hour guard gate security and dedicated RV/ Trailer parking spaces. The community association includes resort-like amenities such as 3 lighted tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 2 spas, clubhouse meeting spaces and walking trails through-out the community. Soon as you walk in the townhouse you will see high ceilings, skylight, open floor plan, laminated flooring and white cabinet in kitchen with Corian counters. You have double pane windows with shutters, A/C heating recessed lights, gas fireplace in living room and master bedroom with a private patio. There is a 2 car attached garage with direct access and extra parking in the community. This home is close to St. Jude Medical Center, Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton College, Cal Sate Fullerton, Fullerton Golf Course and Brea Mall and numerous shopping centers. Also included is refrigerator and washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Riviera Court have any available units?
548 Riviera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 Riviera Court have?
Some of 548 Riviera Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Riviera Court currently offering any rent specials?
548 Riviera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Riviera Court pet-friendly?
No, 548 Riviera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 548 Riviera Court offer parking?
Yes, 548 Riviera Court offers parking.
Does 548 Riviera Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 548 Riviera Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Riviera Court have a pool?
Yes, 548 Riviera Court has a pool.
Does 548 Riviera Court have accessible units?
No, 548 Riviera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Riviera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 Riviera Court has units with dishwashers.
