521 W Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

The perfect mix, commuters and walkers paradise! Come see this HUGE 1 bedroom that includes parking, forced air heat and air conditioning. A faux fireplace, arched doorways and french doors lead to a nice side balcony. Massive closets, built in linen closets and spacious rooms make up the HUGE space which is estimated at about 1000 square feet. Quick easy freeway access as well as just a few blocks to Harbor Boulevard & you'll be surrounded by eateries, coffee shops, bakeries, weekly markets and retail. You'll love your new home and the location is just perfect!



Owner pays water, trash and sewage. 12 month lease. $1425 rent + $1425 deposit. Application Fee is $35 for each adult over 18 years old. Please bring the following with you: $35 cash for application fee for each adult over 18 years old, drivers license or state ID, 2 months bank statements, 2 most recent paycheck stubs. This will expedite your application. Shown by appointment