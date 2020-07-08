All apartments in Fullerton
521 W Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

521 W Commonwealth Avenue

521 West Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

521 West Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
The perfect mix, commuters and walkers paradise! Come see this HUGE 1 bedroom that includes parking, forced air heat and air conditioning. A faux fireplace, arched doorways and french doors lead to a nice side balcony. Massive closets, built in linen closets and spacious rooms make up the HUGE space which is estimated at about 1000 square feet. Quick easy freeway access as well as just a few blocks to Harbor Boulevard & you'll be surrounded by eateries, coffee shops, bakeries, weekly markets and retail. You'll love your new home and the location is just perfect!

Owner pays water, trash and sewage. 12 month lease. $1425 rent + $1425 deposit. Application Fee is $35 for each adult over 18 years old. Please bring the following with you: $35 cash for application fee for each adult over 18 years old, drivers license or state ID, 2 months bank statements, 2 most recent paycheck stubs. This will expedite your application. Shown by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
521 W Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 521 W Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 W Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 W Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 W Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 W Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 521 W Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 W Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 W Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 W Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 W Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 W Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

