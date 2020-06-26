514 Riviera Court

Amenities

Looking for a short term lease, this townhouse is available to lease either a 6 Month lease at $3050 per month or Month to Month for $3150 per month. Located in Fairway Village a prestigious gated community, with 24/7 attendant at the front gate, is ready to move in and call home. From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed with the grand living room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and views of the lush and private common area. The kitchen hosts granite counter tops, top of the line appliances, a breakfast bar and a separate dining area. An over sized master suite with two closets, a private balcony and en-suite bathroom are located on the second floor. First level includes 2 bedrooms and a fully remodeled bathroom. Additional highlighted amenities included in this home are custom built in organizers in all the closets, neutral color tile flooring with custom inlay, laminated wood flooring and an individual laundry room. Enjoy the private patio off the living and family rooms with views of the lush green belt. For added convenience there is a 2 car attached garage with direct access and built in cabinetry. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Fullerton and is close to St. Jude Medical Center, Downtown Fullerton, Downtown Brea, Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College and Fullerton Golf Courses. You’ll enjoy the resort style amenities which includes 3 lighted tennis courts, 2 pools and spas, clubhouse and waking trails through-out the community.