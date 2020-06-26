All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 514 Riviera Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
514 Riviera Court
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

514 Riviera Court

514 Riviera Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

514 Riviera Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Looking for a short term lease, this townhouse is available to lease either a 6 Month lease at $3050 per month or Month to Month for $3150 per month. Located in Fairway Village a prestigious gated community, with 24/7 attendant at the front gate, is ready to move in and call home. From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed with the grand living room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and views of the lush and private common area. The kitchen hosts granite counter tops, top of the line appliances, a breakfast bar and a separate dining area. An over sized master suite with two closets, a private balcony and en-suite bathroom are located on the second floor. First level includes 2 bedrooms and a fully remodeled bathroom. Additional highlighted amenities included in this home are custom built in organizers in all the closets, neutral color tile flooring with custom inlay, laminated wood flooring and an individual laundry room. Enjoy the private patio off the living and family rooms with views of the lush green belt. For added convenience there is a 2 car attached garage with direct access and built in cabinetry. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Fullerton and is close to St. Jude Medical Center, Downtown Fullerton, Downtown Brea, Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College and Fullerton Golf Courses. You’ll enjoy the resort style amenities which includes 3 lighted tennis courts, 2 pools and spas, clubhouse and waking trails through-out the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Riviera Court have any available units?
514 Riviera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Riviera Court have?
Some of 514 Riviera Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Riviera Court currently offering any rent specials?
514 Riviera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Riviera Court pet-friendly?
No, 514 Riviera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 514 Riviera Court offer parking?
Yes, 514 Riviera Court offers parking.
Does 514 Riviera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Riviera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Riviera Court have a pool?
Yes, 514 Riviera Court has a pool.
Does 514 Riviera Court have accessible units?
No, 514 Riviera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Riviera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Riviera Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College