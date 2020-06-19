All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

502 E. Chapman

502 East Chapman Avenue · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 E. Chapman · Avail. Jul 3

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
502 E. Chapman Available 07/03/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

This unique home offers a huge living room with a versatile nook offering a cozy fireplace and built-in storage. The dining room is very spacious and sits conveniently between the living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with cherry cabinets, matching appliances, and upgraded countertops. The kitchen and dining area feature stunning hardwood flooring. The main level also offers a large bedroom. The remaining two bedrooms sit privately upstairs. There's plenty of built-in storage throughout. The backyard is spacious and very private. This home sits on a large lot in the historical district of Fullerton, within walking distance to Fullerton College, downtown Fullerton and transportation. Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E. Chapman have any available units?
502 E. Chapman has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E. Chapman have?
Some of 502 E. Chapman's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E. Chapman currently offering any rent specials?
502 E. Chapman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E. Chapman pet-friendly?
No, 502 E. Chapman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 502 E. Chapman offer parking?
No, 502 E. Chapman does not offer parking.
Does 502 E. Chapman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 E. Chapman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E. Chapman have a pool?
No, 502 E. Chapman does not have a pool.
Does 502 E. Chapman have accessible units?
No, 502 E. Chapman does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E. Chapman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 E. Chapman has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 502 E. Chapman?
What are you most curious about?
