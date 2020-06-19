Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

502 E. Chapman Available 07/03/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



This unique home offers a huge living room with a versatile nook offering a cozy fireplace and built-in storage. The dining room is very spacious and sits conveniently between the living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with cherry cabinets, matching appliances, and upgraded countertops. The kitchen and dining area feature stunning hardwood flooring. The main level also offers a large bedroom. The remaining two bedrooms sit privately upstairs. There's plenty of built-in storage throughout. The backyard is spacious and very private. This home sits on a large lot in the historical district of Fullerton, within walking distance to Fullerton College, downtown Fullerton and transportation. Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



