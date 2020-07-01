500 W Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully upgraded single story home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood. With over 1,300 square feet (plus 288 attached sun room) this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home has it all. The recently updated chef’s kitchen features Granite Counters, Hard Wood floors, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher and refrigerator plus a large pantry for extra storage. The huge master suite includes a private bathroom and 2 separate closets. An exceptional extra is the giant 12’ x 24’ enclosed sunroom (not included in square footage), and additional covered patio. This home features a new roof, dual pane windows, fresh interior paint, updated bathrooms, central A/C & Heating system. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, crown molding, smooth textured ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener, work bench, cabinets, additional storage and utility sink, plus a storage shed and gated RV parking. First Showing of this property will be at the open house on Tuesday, October 8 from 5:00-6:00