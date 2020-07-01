All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

500 W Hill Avenue

500 West Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 West Hill Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully upgraded single story home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood. With over 1,300 square feet (plus 288 attached sun room) this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home has it all. The recently updated chef’s kitchen features Granite Counters, Hard Wood floors, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher and refrigerator plus a large pantry for extra storage. The huge master suite includes a private bathroom and 2 separate closets. An exceptional extra is the giant 12’ x 24’ enclosed sunroom (not included in square footage), and additional covered patio. This home features a new roof, dual pane windows, fresh interior paint, updated bathrooms, central A/C & Heating system. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, crown molding, smooth textured ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener, work bench, cabinets, additional storage and utility sink, plus a storage shed and gated RV parking. First Showing of this property will be at the open house on Tuesday, October 8 from 5:00-6:00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W Hill Avenue have any available units?
500 W Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 W Hill Avenue have?
Some of 500 W Hill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 W Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 W Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 500 W Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 W Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 500 W Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 W Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 W Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 W Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 W Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

