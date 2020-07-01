500 W Hill Avenue

Amenities
Fully upgraded single story home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood. With over 1,300 square feet (plus 288 attached sun room) this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home has it all. The recently updated chef’s kitchen features Granite Counters, Hard Wood floors, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher and refrigerator plus a large pantry for extra storage. The huge master suite includes a private bathroom and 2 separate closets. An exceptional extra is the giant 12’ x 24’ enclosed sunroom (not included in square footage), and additional covered patio. This home features a new roof, dual pane windows, fresh interior paint, updated bathrooms, central A/C & Heating system. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, crown molding, smooth textured ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener, work bench, cabinets, additional storage and utility sink, plus a storage shed and gated RV parking. First Showing of this property will be at the open house on Tuesday, October 8 from 5:00-6:00