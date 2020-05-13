All apartments in Fullerton
Location

453 Pinehurst Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Guard gated tranquil living at Fairway Village of Fullerton. Quiet location on a beautiful, this versatile floor plan enjoys a main floor bedroom with bath.
The kitchen has been remolded with beautiful cabinets and granite counters, there are new huge front windows, newer sliders, fireplace has been refaced with custom cut granite as is the kitchen back splash. A spacious dining area and living area enjoy the light from the sizeable rear , fantastic patio. All the patio furniture , plants & refrigerator in the kitchen will remain for the tenant. This community has a manned gate 24/7, 3 tennis courts, 2 pool & spas, miles of walking paths and RV parking area for residence use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Pinehurst Court have any available units?
453 Pinehurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 Pinehurst Court have?
Some of 453 Pinehurst Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Pinehurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
453 Pinehurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Pinehurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 453 Pinehurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 453 Pinehurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 453 Pinehurst Court offers parking.
Does 453 Pinehurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Pinehurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Pinehurst Court have a pool?
Yes, 453 Pinehurst Court has a pool.
Does 453 Pinehurst Court have accessible units?
No, 453 Pinehurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Pinehurst Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Pinehurst Court has units with dishwashers.

