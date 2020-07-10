All apartments in Fullerton
351 N Ford Avenue
351 N Ford Avenue

351 North Ford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

351 North Ford Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Senior Community (55+ yrs only). Highly desired studio condo at Downtown Fullerton’s most popular Senior Community. Condo
has undergone renovations including a remodeled kitchen featuring beautiful gray quartz counters, refinished white cabinets,
new appliances, new vinyl flooring, and new fixtures. Entire condo has been re painted and carpet is brand new. Central AC and
Heat. Building has elevator and gated parking lot. Association amenities include Pool, Spa, Gated Parking, Clubhouse/Meeting
Rooms. Secured Buildings, BBQ’s, and Sundeck. 3rd story views of Heated Pool/Spa from balcony and kitchen. This community is
in Downtown Fullerton and very conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, churches, and libraries.
No smoking and no pets, sorry no exceptions. There is a $40 per applicant fee for credit and background screening. We will
process apps for free without running these checks, but any accepted applicant will need to go through screening before a lease
will be offered. Again, this is a Senior Community which means you MUST BE 55+ yrs to live here (or 45 if you’re with somebody
55+).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 N Ford Avenue have any available units?
351 N Ford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 N Ford Avenue have?
Some of 351 N Ford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 N Ford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
351 N Ford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 N Ford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 351 N Ford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 351 N Ford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 351 N Ford Avenue offers parking.
Does 351 N Ford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 N Ford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 N Ford Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 351 N Ford Avenue has a pool.
Does 351 N Ford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 351 N Ford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 351 N Ford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 N Ford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

