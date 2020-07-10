351 N Ford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Senior Community (55+ yrs only). Highly desired studio condo at Downtown Fullerton’s most popular Senior Community. Condo

has undergone renovations including a remodeled kitchen featuring beautiful gray quartz counters, refinished white cabinets,

new appliances, new vinyl flooring, and new fixtures. Entire condo has been re painted and carpet is brand new. Central AC and

Heat. Building has elevator and gated parking lot. Association amenities include Pool, Spa, Gated Parking, Clubhouse/Meeting

Rooms. Secured Buildings, BBQ’s, and Sundeck. 3rd story views of Heated Pool/Spa from balcony and kitchen. This community is

in Downtown Fullerton and very conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, churches, and libraries.

No smoking and no pets, sorry no exceptions. There is a $40 per applicant fee for credit and background screening. We will

process apps for free without running these checks, but any accepted applicant will need to go through screening before a lease

will be offered. Again, this is a Senior Community which means you MUST BE 55+ yrs to live here (or 45 if you’re with somebody

55+).