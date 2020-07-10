351 N Ford Avenue

Amenities
Senior Community (55+ yrs only). Highly desired studio condo at Downtown Fullerton’s most popular Senior Community. Condo
has undergone renovations including a remodeled kitchen featuring beautiful gray quartz counters, refinished white cabinets,
new appliances, new vinyl flooring, and new fixtures. Entire condo has been re painted and carpet is brand new. Central AC and
Heat. Building has elevator and gated parking lot. Association amenities include Pool, Spa, Gated Parking, Clubhouse/Meeting
Rooms. Secured Buildings, BBQ’s, and Sundeck. 3rd story views of Heated Pool/Spa from balcony and kitchen. This community is
in Downtown Fullerton and very conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, churches, and libraries.
No smoking and no pets, sorry no exceptions. There is a $40 per applicant fee for credit and background screening. We will
process apps for free without running these checks, but any accepted applicant will need to go through screening before a lease
will be offered. Again, this is a Senior Community which means you MUST BE 55+ yrs to live here (or 45 if you’re with somebody
55+).