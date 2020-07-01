All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 330 Malvern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
330 Malvern Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:10 AM

330 Malvern Avenue

330 West Malvern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 West Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Malvern Avenue is a beautiful 2 bedroom with a cute office, 2 bathroom Single Family home offering approximately 1,400 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The footprint offers a large living room, formal dining room, an amazing front porch with a swing in addition to the side yard and back yard deck all with a detached 2-car garage. The centerpiece of this adorable home is the remodeled chef’s kitchen with custom wood and glass inlay cabinetry, some modern and some age-appropriate appliances with a beautiful farmers sink and custom refrigerator... Some of the many great features of this home are the recessed lights throughout, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, built-ins, custom wood moldings throughout as well as remodeled bathrooms with an oversized soaking tub and custom tile stand up shower. The grounds are amazing as they offer 6,500 sq. ft. of space with a large front yard, spacious storage shed and a beautiful walking garden with mature trees. This is a truly fantastic home and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Malvern Avenue have any available units?
330 Malvern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Malvern Avenue have?
Some of 330 Malvern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Malvern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 Malvern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Malvern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 330 Malvern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 330 Malvern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 330 Malvern Avenue offers parking.
Does 330 Malvern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Malvern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Malvern Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 Malvern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 Malvern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 Malvern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Malvern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Malvern Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College