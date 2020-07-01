330 Malvern Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Malvern Avenue is a beautiful 2 bedroom with a cute office, 2 bathroom Single Family home offering approximately 1,400 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The footprint offers a large living room, formal dining room, an amazing front porch with a swing in addition to the side yard and back yard deck all with a detached 2-car garage. The centerpiece of this adorable home is the remodeled chef’s kitchen with custom wood and glass inlay cabinetry, some modern and some age-appropriate appliances with a beautiful farmers sink and custom refrigerator... Some of the many great features of this home are the recessed lights throughout, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, built-ins, custom wood moldings throughout as well as remodeled bathrooms with an oversized soaking tub and custom tile stand up shower. The grounds are amazing as they offer 6,500 sq. ft. of space with a large front yard, spacious storage shed and a beautiful walking garden with mature trees. This is a truly fantastic home and it won't last!