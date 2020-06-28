All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3120 Chisolm Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3120 Chisolm Way
Last updated October 11 2019 at 11:24 AM

3120 Chisolm Way

3120 Chilsom Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3120 Chilsom Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
PERFECT MOVE-IN CONDITION! Nestled in the peaceful hills of Fullerton's popular "Westside" complex, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This property sits across the 105-Acre Ralph Clark Regional Park, surrounded by lush greenbelts & mature trees. Truly the best location in the tract, no neighbor in the front, away from any noise. You can see bunnies & squirrels playing around. No stairs; cute ground level one bedroom & one bathroom all in one level. Cozy living room, nice laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with granite countertops & travertine backsplash, upgraded cabinets & trey ceiling. Handy inside laundry (stacked washer and dryer included), crown molding, mirrored closet doors, recessed lighting throughout. Totally remodeled bathroom, newer central air conditioning. Enjoy beautiful greenbelt, flowers & woodsy views from large fully fenced patio, also perfect for pets, gardening, BBQ & morning coffee. One carport plus plenty of guest parking nearby. Association dues include water/trash/fire insurance/pool/spa/playground/all outside maintenance. Surroundings are very well kept by Association. Convenient location to shopping, banks, restaurants, parks, transportation and golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Chisolm Way have any available units?
3120 Chisolm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Chisolm Way have?
Some of 3120 Chisolm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Chisolm Way currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Chisolm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Chisolm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Chisolm Way is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Chisolm Way offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Chisolm Way offers parking.
Does 3120 Chisolm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Chisolm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Chisolm Way have a pool?
Yes, 3120 Chisolm Way has a pool.
Does 3120 Chisolm Way have accessible units?
No, 3120 Chisolm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Chisolm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Chisolm Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College