3120 Chisolm Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

PERFECT MOVE-IN CONDITION! Nestled in the peaceful hills of Fullerton's popular "Westside" complex, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This property sits across the 105-Acre Ralph Clark Regional Park, surrounded by lush greenbelts & mature trees. Truly the best location in the tract, no neighbor in the front, away from any noise. You can see bunnies & squirrels playing around. No stairs; cute ground level one bedroom & one bathroom all in one level. Cozy living room, nice laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with granite countertops & travertine backsplash, upgraded cabinets & trey ceiling. Handy inside laundry (stacked washer and dryer included), crown molding, mirrored closet doors, recessed lighting throughout. Totally remodeled bathroom, newer central air conditioning. Enjoy beautiful greenbelt, flowers & woodsy views from large fully fenced patio, also perfect for pets, gardening, BBQ & morning coffee. One carport plus plenty of guest parking nearby. Association dues include water/trash/fire insurance/pool/spa/playground/all outside maintenance. Surroundings are very well kept by Association. Convenient location to shopping, banks, restaurants, parks, transportation and golf courses.