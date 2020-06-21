3110 Cochise Way

Amenities

Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space. Parking is conveniently located in front of the unit with 2 designated spots. Newly painted interior, refrigerator and stove are included with an inside washer and dryer. Upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout with nice sized living room. Dining area opens to the kitchen and allows access to the fenced patio from the sliding door. You will enjoy peaceful mornings or night time barbecues on the wrap around patio. Upper level has 2 master suites with full bathroom in each. West Side private community offers 2 swimming pools, spa and playground. Location is ideal for shopping, biking, hiking, golf and fishing. Water and Trash are included! Tenants must provide renter's insurance! Pets are not allowed.