Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:49 AM

3110 Cochise Way

3110 Cochise Way · (714) 924-0781
Location

3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 90 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space. Parking is conveniently located in front of the unit with 2 designated spots. Newly painted interior, refrigerator and stove are included with an inside washer and dryer. Upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout with nice sized living room. Dining area opens to the kitchen and allows access to the fenced patio from the sliding door. You will enjoy peaceful mornings or night time barbecues on the wrap around patio. Upper level has 2 master suites with full bathroom in each. West Side private community offers 2 swimming pools, spa and playground. Location is ideal for shopping, biking, hiking, golf and fishing. Water and Trash are included! Tenants must provide renter's insurance! Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Cochise Way have any available units?
3110 Cochise Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Cochise Way have?
Some of 3110 Cochise Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Cochise Way currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Cochise Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Cochise Way pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Cochise Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3110 Cochise Way offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Cochise Way does offer parking.
Does 3110 Cochise Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 Cochise Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Cochise Way have a pool?
Yes, 3110 Cochise Way has a pool.
Does 3110 Cochise Way have accessible units?
No, 3110 Cochise Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Cochise Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Cochise Way has units with dishwashers.
