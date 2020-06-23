All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019

3076 Eagle Pointe Drive

3076 Eagle Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3076 Eagle Pointe Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
***** LUXURIOUS HIDDEN GEM ***** READY TO MOVE IN ***** A stunning single family residence in prestigious 24 hour guard gated community of "Hawks Pointe". This impeccable turnkey home situated on a prime location of cul de sac provides breathtaking views of city light, hills & canyon. Cardinal Crest model built by Centex Homes with vaulted ceiling has 4 beds plus upstairs den & 4 baths. One bed & full bath on main floor. Current owner proudly spent over $300,000 on upgrading with top quality. Immaculate home features hardwood flooring on downstairs, upgraded carpet on upstairs & stairs. Freshly custom painted interior & exterior, crown molding, plantation shutter, built in entertainment center & computer desk, fireplace, brand new dual A/C with Nest controller, dual pane windows, energy efficient LED lighting, chandelier in formal dining room & solar panel. Open kitchen with Wolf S/S appliances, 6 stove burner with skillet, 48"ventahood, huge island with white macaubas stone counter top. Master suite has dual vanity, oval tub, shower stall with endless view. Spacious den on upstairs could be 5th bed or library/office/playroom. Each spacious bedrooms has a mirrored walk in closet with custom organizer. Salt water swimming pool with waterfall, Jacuzzi, built in BBQ, covered patio & grass area in professionally maintained backyard that provides the perfect venue for entertaining & peaceful environment. Custom cabinets, tankless water heater & water softener in 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive have any available units?
3076 Eagle Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive have?
Some of 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Eagle Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3076 Eagle Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
