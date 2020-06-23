3053 Santana Row

Amenities
Experience a lifestyle of sophistication...
2 level new loft on Santana Row features:
-- 2 bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)
-- 2 full baths (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)
-- ~1400 square feet
-- Controled access building with 24-hr security
-- parking in underground control access building
-- 2 story Floor to Ceiling French Doors opening to Santana Row
-- Custom Finished Kitchen Cabinets
-- Granite Kitchen Countertops with Stainless Steel Appliances
-- Hardwood floors in entry, hallway, living room, dining room and stairway
-- Designer Paint Job Throughout
-- Updated Baths w Imported Glass Tiling
-- Master Bath has deep soaking tub
-- Master Bedroom is very large
-- In-Wall Speakers
-- Washer/dryer in unit
-- Walk-in-Closets
Fully Furnished With:
-- Living Room
- Sectional from Macys
- Coffee Table + Side Table
- Plasma TV, DVD Player, Surround Sound w in-wall speakers
- Lighting & Artwork & Rug
-- Dining Room
- Dining Table + 4 Chairs + Buffet + Mirror
-- Kitchen
- Fully equipped w Cookware and Dishes
-- Downstairs Bedroom
- Daybed + Side Table
-- Master
- California King Size Bed + 2 nightstands
- Flat Screen TV, dresser
- Floor Mirror, Lighting, Artwork
-- Additionals
- Iron, Ironing Board, Towels, Bedding