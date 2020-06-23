3053 Santana Row

Amenities

Experience a lifestyle of sophistication...



2 level new loft on Santana Row features:

-- 2 bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)

-- 2 full baths (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)

-- ~1400 square feet

-- Controled access building with 24-hr security

-- parking in underground control access building

-- 2 story Floor to Ceiling French Doors opening to Santana Row

-- Custom Finished Kitchen Cabinets

-- Granite Kitchen Countertops with Stainless Steel Appliances

-- Hardwood floors in entry, hallway, living room, dining room and stairway

-- Designer Paint Job Throughout

-- Updated Baths w Imported Glass Tiling

-- Master Bath has deep soaking tub

-- Master Bedroom is very large

-- In-Wall Speakers

-- Washer/dryer in unit

-- Walk-in-Closets



Fully Furnished With:

-- Living Room

- Sectional from Macys

- Coffee Table + Side Table

- Plasma TV, DVD Player, Surround Sound w in-wall speakers

- Lighting & Artwork & Rug

-- Dining Room

- Dining Table + 4 Chairs + Buffet + Mirror

-- Kitchen

- Fully equipped w Cookware and Dishes

-- Downstairs Bedroom

- Daybed + Side Table

-- Master

- California King Size Bed + 2 nightstands

- Flat Screen TV, dresser

- Floor Mirror, Lighting, Artwork

-- Additionals

- Iron, Ironing Board, Towels, Bedding