All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3053 Santana Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3053 Santana Row
Last updated June 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

3053 Santana Row

3053 Lantana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3053 Lantana Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Experience a lifestyle of sophistication...

2 level new loft on Santana Row features:
-- 2 bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)
-- 2 full baths (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)
-- ~1400 square feet
-- Controled access building with 24-hr security
-- parking in underground control access building
-- 2 story Floor to Ceiling French Doors opening to Santana Row
-- Custom Finished Kitchen Cabinets
-- Granite Kitchen Countertops with Stainless Steel Appliances
-- Hardwood floors in entry, hallway, living room, dining room and stairway
-- Designer Paint Job Throughout
-- Updated Baths w Imported Glass Tiling
-- Master Bath has deep soaking tub
-- Master Bedroom is very large
-- In-Wall Speakers
-- Washer/dryer in unit
-- Walk-in-Closets

Fully Furnished With:
-- Living Room
- Sectional from Macys
- Coffee Table + Side Table
- Plasma TV, DVD Player, Surround Sound w in-wall speakers
- Lighting & Artwork & Rug
-- Dining Room
- Dining Table + 4 Chairs + Buffet + Mirror
-- Kitchen
- Fully equipped w Cookware and Dishes
-- Downstairs Bedroom
- Daybed + Side Table
-- Master
- California King Size Bed + 2 nightstands
- Flat Screen TV, dresser
- Floor Mirror, Lighting, Artwork
-- Additionals
- Iron, Ironing Board, Towels, Bedding

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Santana Row have any available units?
3053 Santana Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 Santana Row have?
Some of 3053 Santana Row's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 Santana Row currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Santana Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Santana Row pet-friendly?
No, 3053 Santana Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3053 Santana Row offer parking?
Yes, 3053 Santana Row does offer parking.
Does 3053 Santana Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 Santana Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Santana Row have a pool?
No, 3053 Santana Row does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Santana Row have accessible units?
No, 3053 Santana Row does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Santana Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 Santana Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College