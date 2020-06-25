3017 Wisteria Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and desirable End unit townhouse in sought after Maison-De-Fleur complex. Largest plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car attached Garage. Large size Master suite with walk -in closet and Remodeled master bathroom with sunroof, Oval bathtub, Separate shower room, new cabinet, and quartz counter top. Laundry room is at upstairs . Laminated wood flooring throughout the upstairs and stair steps. New custom interior paint. recessed lighting. Association Pool and spa, Playground. Walking distance to the Ralph Clark Regional Park, also easy access to highly rated schools, shops, banks, restaurants, golf courses, and I-5 and 91 freeways.