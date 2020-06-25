All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

3017 Wisteria Lane

3017 Wisteria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Wisteria Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and desirable End unit townhouse in sought after Maison-De-Fleur complex. Largest plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car attached Garage. Large size Master suite with walk -in closet and Remodeled master bathroom with sunroof, Oval bathtub, Separate shower room, new cabinet, and quartz counter top. Laundry room is at upstairs . Laminated wood flooring throughout the upstairs and stair steps. New custom interior paint. recessed lighting. Association Pool and spa, Playground. Walking distance to the Ralph Clark Regional Park, also easy access to highly rated schools, shops, banks, restaurants, golf courses, and I-5 and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Wisteria Lane have any available units?
3017 Wisteria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Wisteria Lane have?
Some of 3017 Wisteria Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Wisteria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Wisteria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Wisteria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Wisteria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3017 Wisteria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Wisteria Lane offers parking.
Does 3017 Wisteria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Wisteria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Wisteria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3017 Wisteria Lane has a pool.
Does 3017 Wisteria Lane have accessible units?
No, 3017 Wisteria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Wisteria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Wisteria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
