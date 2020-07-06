3010 Associated Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This great end unit condo is a perfect place to call home with newer laminate flooring throughout most of the unit. The kitchen has plenty of storage, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and the nice size bedroom features a large walk in closet. This unit comes with a one car garage and an additional parking space. The community features a pool, spa, workout room, tennis courts and laundry facilities. The Parkridge complex is located near Craig Park, the Brea Mall and Cal State Fullerton.