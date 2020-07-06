All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

3010 Associated Road

3010 South Associated Road · No Longer Available
Location

3010 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This great end unit condo is a perfect place to call home with newer laminate flooring throughout most of the unit. The kitchen has plenty of storage, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and the nice size bedroom features a large walk in closet. This unit comes with a one car garage and an additional parking space. The community features a pool, spa, workout room, tennis courts and laundry facilities. The Parkridge complex is located near Craig Park, the Brea Mall and Cal State Fullerton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Associated Road have any available units?
3010 Associated Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Associated Road have?
Some of 3010 Associated Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Associated Road currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Associated Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Associated Road pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Associated Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3010 Associated Road offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Associated Road offers parking.
Does 3010 Associated Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Associated Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Associated Road have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Associated Road has a pool.
Does 3010 Associated Road have accessible units?
No, 3010 Associated Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Associated Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Associated Road has units with dishwashers.

