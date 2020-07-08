All apartments in Fullerton
2956 Puente Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2956 Puente Street

2956 Puente Street · No Longer Available
Location

2956 Puente Street, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Fullerton's President Homes Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in fantastic President Homes neighborhood of Fullerton. Formal living room and dining room with gas fireplace and french doors that open to backyard. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate dining area and french doors to backyard. Family room features gas fireplace and built in shelving. Upstairs you will find master bedroom with large closets, attached remodeled bath and balcony with view of backyard. Two additional bedrooms and remodeled bathroom complete the second floor. Spacious backyard is an oasis with beautiful landscaping, lush grass areas and large patio for entertaining. Home features 2 car attached garage, laundry room, attic storage and AC/heat. Walking distance to the acclaimed Beechwood K-8 School and close to downtown Fullerton, Birch Street in Brea, Coyote Hills Golf Course and freeways.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669618?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE4046705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 Puente Street have any available units?
2956 Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 Puente Street have?
Some of 2956 Puente Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
2956 Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 Puente Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2956 Puente Street is pet friendly.
Does 2956 Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 2956 Puente Street offers parking.
Does 2956 Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2956 Puente Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 Puente Street have a pool?
No, 2956 Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 2956 Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 2956 Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 Puente Street does not have units with dishwashers.

