2956 Puente Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Fullerton's President Homes Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in fantastic President Homes neighborhood of Fullerton. Formal living room and dining room with gas fireplace and french doors that open to backyard. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate dining area and french doors to backyard. Family room features gas fireplace and built in shelving. Upstairs you will find master bedroom with large closets, attached remodeled bath and balcony with view of backyard. Two additional bedrooms and remodeled bathroom complete the second floor. Spacious backyard is an oasis with beautiful landscaping, lush grass areas and large patio for entertaining. Home features 2 car attached garage, laundry room, attic storage and AC/heat. Walking distance to the acclaimed Beechwood K-8 School and close to downtown Fullerton, Birch Street in Brea, Coyote Hills Golf Course and freeways.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669618?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



