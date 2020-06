2937 Clover Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Fresh paint is going in today with new neutral colors. THE PRESTIGIOUS PARKHURST COLLECTION. SOPHISTICATED AND DISTINCTIVE ARCHITECTURAL HOME ON A PREMIUM C-D-S. SIDE WITH THE GREENBELT, WALKING TRAIL. FORMAL ENTRY WITH VAULTED CEILING, FLUSH-MOUNTED RECESSED LIGHTINGS, ELEGANT DESIGNER PAINT DECO. MAGNIFICENT STAIRCASE WITH CUSTOM-CRAFTED MAPLE HANDRAIL, MORNING BREEZE BALCONY, GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN WITH ADJOINING BREAKFAST AREA, ABUNDANCE OF IMPRESSIVE SOFT MAPLE CABINETRY, FORMAL DINNING ROOM W/FRENCH DOOR LEADS TO SIDE COURTYARD. FAMILY ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. GRACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE , LUXURIOUS PRIVATE BATH W/DUAL VANITIES, SPACIOUS DUAL WALK-IN CLOSET. FRUIT TREES IN BACKYARD, CUSTOM PATI, BUILT IN BBQ. 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE, 3 POOLS, 2 SPA, 2 KIDS PLAY AREAS, 2 TENNIS COURT, BASKETBALL, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, CLUB HOUSE. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS.