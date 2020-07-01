All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

2935 Wellesley Court

2935 Wellesley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Wellesley Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
You REALLY don't want to miss this one! If you love a light, bright, highly upgraded, & an open concept floor plan you have found your new home. From the private gated courtyard entry to the AMAZING upgrades this home will feel like "home" from the moment you enter. The water feature view & sounds will present the peaceful, tranquil life, close to everything, you have been looking for. Fall asleep to the water sounds. Stunning wood, slate & brand new carpeted floors. Two story ceilings, recessed lighting, luxury at its best. Wonderful fireplace in the living room for cool evenings or ambiance. The living room opens to an approximately 200 sq ft plus outdoor entertaining paradise, overlooking the water features. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's dream with stainless steel Viking appliances (gas range, & griddle), granite eating bar, stunning hood & more storage than you will need. The family room is located off the kitchen & formal dining is easy in the dining room (with view) Upstairs behind the double door entry lies the master suite. It is complete with walk-in closet, private deck overlooking the water features (to enjoy your favorite beverage & time with your special someone), double vanity.Two more huge bedrooms & a second stunning remodeled bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Wellesley Court have any available units?
2935 Wellesley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 Wellesley Court have?
Some of 2935 Wellesley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 Wellesley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Wellesley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Wellesley Court pet-friendly?
No, 2935 Wellesley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2935 Wellesley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2935 Wellesley Court offers parking.
Does 2935 Wellesley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Wellesley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Wellesley Court have a pool?
No, 2935 Wellesley Court does not have a pool.
Does 2935 Wellesley Court have accessible units?
No, 2935 Wellesley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Wellesley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2935 Wellesley Court has units with dishwashers.

