2935 Wellesley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

You REALLY don't want to miss this one! If you love a light, bright, highly upgraded, & an open concept floor plan you have found your new home. From the private gated courtyard entry to the AMAZING upgrades this home will feel like "home" from the moment you enter. The water feature view & sounds will present the peaceful, tranquil life, close to everything, you have been looking for. Fall asleep to the water sounds. Stunning wood, slate & brand new carpeted floors. Two story ceilings, recessed lighting, luxury at its best. Wonderful fireplace in the living room for cool evenings or ambiance. The living room opens to an approximately 200 sq ft plus outdoor entertaining paradise, overlooking the water features. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's dream with stainless steel Viking appliances (gas range, & griddle), granite eating bar, stunning hood & more storage than you will need. The family room is located off the kitchen & formal dining is easy in the dining room (with view) Upstairs behind the double door entry lies the master suite. It is complete with walk-in closet, private deck overlooking the water features (to enjoy your favorite beverage & time with your special someone), double vanity.Two more huge bedrooms & a second stunning remodeled bath!