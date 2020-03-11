All apartments in Fullerton
2900 Madison Ave #C31
2900 Madison Ave #C31

2900 E Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2900 E Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2900 Madison Ave #C31 Available 09/21/19 Modern 1 Bedroom Plus Loft Bedroom Fullerton Townhouse - Beautiful and modern 1 bedroom plus loft bedroom The Arbors town home. Open concept living room with gas fireplace opens to dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and all appliances. Full bedroom and bath downstairs. Upstairs loft with walk in closet and full bath. Courtyard entry that is perfect for entertaining.

Home features AC/heat and 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Water, trash and gas included. Community is gated for your security and features community laundry areas, pool, clubhouse and common areas. Convenient location close to schools, freeways and restaurants. Cats ok, no dogs please.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1003083?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. Please wait to get that phone number before heading to the property. NOTE: Use code #0920 at gate off of Madison. Walk to the left as you enter the gate and walk past the pool to #C31.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3245804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

