Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

2849 Park Vista Court

2849 Park Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

2849 Park Vista Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lease is included all the furnitures. COME HOME to Your lovely Remodeled Home in Craig Park East featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This home boasts approximately 2,000 square feet of living space. Living room downstairs features a fireplace and open views to the green belt and park with views to the park, Master bedroom suite has a balcony facing the park, a walk-in closet, and a finished attic / storage area. One secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet, This home is truly unique and must be seen to appreciate its features. This home has direct access to the green belt and Craig Park, HOA swimming pool and clubhouse, jogging trails and lake. Remodeled guest Bathroom and Master Bathroom and all...... Enjoy your Amazing Landscaped Large Back Yard in Craig Park with a good size relaxing patio .The living room has a Sliding Door to the back yard in Craig Park .There are many upgrades put into this House ready for you to call Home. Close to: Brea Mall and other shopping center, 57 Freeway, Schools, Parks, activities, &more. Award Winning and California Distinguished Schools. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 Park Vista Court have any available units?
2849 Park Vista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2849 Park Vista Court have?
Some of 2849 Park Vista Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 Park Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
2849 Park Vista Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 Park Vista Court pet-friendly?
No, 2849 Park Vista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2849 Park Vista Court offer parking?
Yes, 2849 Park Vista Court does offer parking.
Does 2849 Park Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 Park Vista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 Park Vista Court have a pool?
Yes, 2849 Park Vista Court has a pool.
Does 2849 Park Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 2849 Park Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 Park Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 Park Vista Court has units with dishwashers.
