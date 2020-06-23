2849 Park Vista Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lease is included all the furnitures. COME HOME to Your lovely Remodeled Home in Craig Park East featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This home boasts approximately 2,000 square feet of living space. Living room downstairs features a fireplace and open views to the green belt and park with views to the park, Master bedroom suite has a balcony facing the park, a walk-in closet, and a finished attic / storage area. One secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet, This home is truly unique and must be seen to appreciate its features. This home has direct access to the green belt and Craig Park, HOA swimming pool and clubhouse, jogging trails and lake. Remodeled guest Bathroom and Master Bathroom and all...... Enjoy your Amazing Landscaped Large Back Yard in Craig Park with a good size relaxing patio .The living room has a Sliding Door to the back yard in Craig Park .There are many upgrades put into this House ready for you to call Home. Close to: Brea Mall and other shopping center, 57 Freeway, Schools, Parks, activities, &more. Award Winning and California Distinguished Schools. Hurry!