2835 Hawks Pointe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely executive home in gated community; features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Downstairs formal living room, formal dining room opens to side patio dining area. Also, 1 bedroom/office with full bath downstairs. Large gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, wood flooring, large stovetop island with plenty of workspace. Double ovens, microwave oven, plenty of cupboard & pantry space. One side of the kitchen features an informal dining area with a view. Other side opens to large family room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The upstairs master bedroom showcases a huge master bathroom with separate vanity areas and granite counter tops, oversized bathtub and shower, separate toilet area, and 2 large walk-in closets. Master bathroom opens to hallway leading to 2 bedrooms. Plantation blinds throughout the home. Recessed lighting in the living room & kitchen areas. Backyard has built-in gas BBQ and private putting green area. Double car garage with lots of storage cabinets. Outstanding view of La Mirada & Los Angeles skyscrapers.