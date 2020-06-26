All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:44 AM

2835 Hawks Pointe Dr

2835 Hawks Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Hawks Pointe Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely executive home in gated community; features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Downstairs formal living room, formal dining room opens to side patio dining area. Also, 1 bedroom/office with full bath downstairs. Large gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, wood flooring, large stovetop island with plenty of workspace. Double ovens, microwave oven, plenty of cupboard & pantry space. One side of the kitchen features an informal dining area with a view. Other side opens to large family room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The upstairs master bedroom showcases a huge master bathroom with separate vanity areas and granite counter tops, oversized bathtub and shower, separate toilet area, and 2 large walk-in closets. Master bathroom opens to hallway leading to 2 bedrooms. Plantation blinds throughout the home. Recessed lighting in the living room & kitchen areas. Backyard has built-in gas BBQ and private putting green area. Double car garage with lots of storage cabinets. Outstanding view of La Mirada & Los Angeles skyscrapers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr have any available units?
2835 Hawks Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr have?
Some of 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Hawks Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Hawks Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
