2813 Domingo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS TURNKEY HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU COULD WISH FOR IN A HOME! STUNNING, FULLYT REMODELED ONE STORY 4 BEDROMS,; 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN SUNNY HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH REMODELED KITCHEN THAT INCLUDE TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND, GORGEOUS KITCHEN CABINETS, TILE FLOOR, ETC. KITHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH A COZY ATTRACTIVE FIREPLACE. AN AMAZING NEWLY REMODELED BACKYARD WITH INVITING SWIMMING POOL, PAVERS, FISH POND AND NEW LANDSCAPE GIVES YOU LOTS OF PRIVACY AND SPACE TO ENTERTAIN YOUR FAMILY AND GUESTS. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOOR IS FULL OF LIGHT. TWO BEAUTIFUL MASTER BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM PAINT ARE LARGE AND WILL FIT ANY SIZE FURNITURE. TASTEFULLY REMODELED BATHROOM HAVE SKYLIGHTS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM PAINT. HUGE BACKYARD WITH LOTS OF PARKING, INCLUDING ROOM FOR RV, BOATS AND ALL YOUR TOYS. TOO MUCH TO LIST. WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JANUARY 1ST.