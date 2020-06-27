2756 CRAIG CIRCLE

Amenities

HIDDEN FULLERTON FINEST LIVING - Welcome to this highly upgraded town house located on the edge of Craig Park in Fullerton. As you enter the house you immediately notice the meticulous nature of the upgrades . Step inside and see the large central atrium accessible by your large living room complete with stunning hardwood floors, a custom fireplace with large mantle, recessed lighting, plantation shutters all leading to your private outdoor patio. The kitchen has custom cabinetry covered in granite counter tops, high end hardware, and a breakfast counter opening to your dining area. Private enclosed patio with fresh flowers and plants , quaint and cozy for relaxing . The master suite features vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, large sliding glass door leading to your oversize balcony. It has custom paint, tons of closet space and a very high end bathroom with dual vanities and mirrored closet doors with built in shelving. The other upstairs bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a huge closet. There is a main level bedroom currently being used as an office that overlooks the lush atrium. This home features an oversize direct access garage with tons of shelving. Home is owners pride ! Near CSF , Brea Mall but hidden in Beautiful community 1 year lease $2895.00 Sec Deposit $3500 due once approved ! . Sorry not accepting Dorm Style living .No Smoking Please visit www.lionproperties.com to request viewing Appt . Also access to community Pool! and other amenities Ready for move in 8/15/2019



