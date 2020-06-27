All apartments in Fullerton
2756 CRAIG CIRCLE

2756 Craig Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Craig Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HIDDEN FULLERTON FINEST LIVING - Welcome to this highly upgraded town house located on the edge of Craig Park in Fullerton. As you enter the house you immediately notice the meticulous nature of the upgrades . Step inside and see the large central atrium accessible by your large living room complete with stunning hardwood floors, a custom fireplace with large mantle, recessed lighting, plantation shutters all leading to your private outdoor patio. The kitchen has custom cabinetry covered in granite counter tops, high end hardware, and a breakfast counter opening to your dining area. Private enclosed patio with fresh flowers and plants , quaint and cozy for relaxing . The master suite features vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, large sliding glass door leading to your oversize balcony. It has custom paint, tons of closet space and a very high end bathroom with dual vanities and mirrored closet doors with built in shelving. The other upstairs bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a huge closet. There is a main level bedroom currently being used as an office that overlooks the lush atrium. This home features an oversize direct access garage with tons of shelving. Home is owners pride ! Near CSF , Brea Mall but hidden in Beautiful community 1 year lease $2895.00 Sec Deposit $3500 due once approved ! . Sorry not accepting Dorm Style living .No Smoking Please visit www.lionproperties.com to request viewing Appt . Also access to community Pool! and other amenities Ready for move in 8/15/2019

(RLNE5054018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE have any available units?
2756 CRAIG CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE have?
Some of 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2756 CRAIG CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2756 CRAIG CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
