2686 Andover Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come and view this beautiful remodeled condo within walking distance to Cal State Fullerton. This condo has it all! Amenities include vaulted ceilings, crown molding, laminate wood flooring, dual paned windows, Central Air Conditioning and Heating, updated custom light fixtures, built-in shelves and reading nook, dining area and breakfast bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, indoor laundry with washer and dryer. The bedrooms offer lots of space, ceiling fans, crown molding, built-in bookcase in guest bedroom, custom blinds and curtains, and a walk in closet in the master. The bathroom is upgraded with a new vanity with marble counter tops, and a shower/tub combo with natural light from sky light. Finally, this condo offers a large covered patio and deck with mature lemon trees and plants. There is a 2 car garage off the patio with door access to the patio and front door. A place to call home does not get better than this!