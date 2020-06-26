All apartments in Fullerton
2686 Andover Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

2686 Andover Avenue

2686 Andover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2686 Andover Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and view this beautiful remodeled condo within walking distance to Cal State Fullerton. This condo has it all! Amenities include vaulted ceilings, crown molding, laminate wood flooring, dual paned windows, Central Air Conditioning and Heating, updated custom light fixtures, built-in shelves and reading nook, dining area and breakfast bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, indoor laundry with washer and dryer. The bedrooms offer lots of space, ceiling fans, crown molding, built-in bookcase in guest bedroom, custom blinds and curtains, and a walk in closet in the master. The bathroom is upgraded with a new vanity with marble counter tops, and a shower/tub combo with natural light from sky light. Finally, this condo offers a large covered patio and deck with mature lemon trees and plants. There is a 2 car garage off the patio with door access to the patio and front door. A place to call home does not get better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2686 Andover Avenue have any available units?
2686 Andover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2686 Andover Avenue have?
Some of 2686 Andover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2686 Andover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2686 Andover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2686 Andover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2686 Andover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2686 Andover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2686 Andover Avenue offers parking.
Does 2686 Andover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2686 Andover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2686 Andover Avenue have a pool?
No, 2686 Andover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2686 Andover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2686 Andover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2686 Andover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2686 Andover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
