Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2685 Milton Avenue, #8

2685 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Milton Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
2685 Milton Avenue, #8 Available 06/15/19 Fullerton Townhome: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with direct access - Beautifully Upgraded Townhome in Fullerton with direct garage access!! If you are looking for a new place to call home with lots of upgrades this is the rental for you. The features include a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine stone back splash, unique decorator shelves and stainless steel appliances. Custom paint throughout, gorgeous wood flooring in Dining/kitchen and carpet flooring in both bedrooms and living room.

The spacious master suite has granite counters in bathroom with new mirrored wardrobe doors and a private balcony. Newer fixtures, Crown molding in kitchen soffit area and newer baseboards throughout. New cabinets with granite counter tops in downstairs living room and recessed lighting throughout.

This townhome is over 1, 200 square feet of multi-level living. The garage has hook-ups for your full-sized washer and dryer along with room for storage. Direct access into the home features a natural stone fireplace and built-in cabinet area perfect for entertaining.

Private front patio area gives you a place to enjoy the outdoors. New central air conditioner and heater just installed as well.Additional parking on the street as well as guest parking in the complex.

Location is off the 57 freeway, minutes from the 91 and 55 freeways. Walking distance to Cal State Fullerton, Western Law School, Marshall B. Ketchum University - Optometry School, Troy Tech High and eateries. Only 5-15 minute drive to popular spots like the Brea Mall, Fullerton Train Station, Downtown Fullerton, Anaheim Packing House, Rowland Heights and more.

Pet friendly to responsible pet owners.

Call 714 694-5987 for more details or an appointment to view this property today!

(RLNE3507750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 have any available units?
2685 Milton Avenue, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 have?
Some of 2685 Milton Avenue, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Milton Avenue, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 offers parking.
Does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 have a pool?
No, 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 have accessible units?
No, 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 Milton Avenue, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
