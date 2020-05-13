Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

2685 Milton Avenue, #8 Available 06/15/19 Fullerton Townhome: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with direct access - Beautifully Upgraded Townhome in Fullerton with direct garage access!! If you are looking for a new place to call home with lots of upgrades this is the rental for you. The features include a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine stone back splash, unique decorator shelves and stainless steel appliances. Custom paint throughout, gorgeous wood flooring in Dining/kitchen and carpet flooring in both bedrooms and living room.



The spacious master suite has granite counters in bathroom with new mirrored wardrobe doors and a private balcony. Newer fixtures, Crown molding in kitchen soffit area and newer baseboards throughout. New cabinets with granite counter tops in downstairs living room and recessed lighting throughout.



This townhome is over 1, 200 square feet of multi-level living. The garage has hook-ups for your full-sized washer and dryer along with room for storage. Direct access into the home features a natural stone fireplace and built-in cabinet area perfect for entertaining.



Private front patio area gives you a place to enjoy the outdoors. New central air conditioner and heater just installed as well.Additional parking on the street as well as guest parking in the complex.



Location is off the 57 freeway, minutes from the 91 and 55 freeways. Walking distance to Cal State Fullerton, Western Law School, Marshall B. Ketchum University - Optometry School, Troy Tech High and eateries. Only 5-15 minute drive to popular spots like the Brea Mall, Fullerton Train Station, Downtown Fullerton, Anaheim Packing House, Rowland Heights and more.



Pet friendly to responsible pet owners.



Call 714 694-5987 for more details or an appointment to view this property today!



