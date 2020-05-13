All apartments in Fullerton
2553 Harrison Circle
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

2553 Harrison Circle

2553 Harrison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2553 Harrison Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wide Angle Views of Mountains to downtown LA and Amazing Sunsets declare this Gorgeous Home THE BEST The Presidential Collection has to offer. Situated at the highest point in a culdesac with the best views and with over 4300 square feet this executive home will satisfy all of your HOME desires. The owner has invested $150,000 in improvements making the kitchen larger, more user friendly and designed for lots of guests with New Stainless Steel Appliances including a stainess farmhouse sink and wine fridge. All new hardwood flooring throughout gives this home a very warm feeling. Every bathroom has been remodeled. New motorized blinds in the kitchen, family, dining and living room make bringing the outdoors in so easy. The first floor offers an office plus a bedroom with en-suite bath perfect for guests needing to avoid the stairs. The upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The bonus room has a closet and serves as the 5th bedroom. The Master Bedroom is like a hotel suite offering a balcony with views forever, a retreat with fireplace, enormous walk-in closet and a spa quality bathroom. Finally, the yard is an entertainers dream! The custom deigned salt-water pool/spa are lit with color changing lights and tranquil waterfall. Enjoy the California Dream in the Outdoor Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops & Viking Appliances, TV with Surround Sound & Outdoor Fireplace. Beautifully landscaped front and back. 2 garages, 3 stalls with epoxy flooring. Freeway and shopping very close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Harrison Circle have any available units?
2553 Harrison Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 Harrison Circle have?
Some of 2553 Harrison Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Harrison Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Harrison Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Harrison Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Harrison Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2553 Harrison Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Harrison Circle offers parking.
Does 2553 Harrison Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2553 Harrison Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Harrison Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2553 Harrison Circle has a pool.
Does 2553 Harrison Circle have accessible units?
No, 2553 Harrison Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Harrison Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Harrison Circle has units with dishwashers.
