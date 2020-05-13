2553 Harrison Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wide Angle Views of Mountains to downtown LA and Amazing Sunsets declare this Gorgeous Home THE BEST The Presidential Collection has to offer. Situated at the highest point in a culdesac with the best views and with over 4300 square feet this executive home will satisfy all of your HOME desires. The owner has invested $150,000 in improvements making the kitchen larger, more user friendly and designed for lots of guests with New Stainless Steel Appliances including a stainess farmhouse sink and wine fridge. All new hardwood flooring throughout gives this home a very warm feeling. Every bathroom has been remodeled. New motorized blinds in the kitchen, family, dining and living room make bringing the outdoors in so easy. The first floor offers an office plus a bedroom with en-suite bath perfect for guests needing to avoid the stairs. The upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The bonus room has a closet and serves as the 5th bedroom. The Master Bedroom is like a hotel suite offering a balcony with views forever, a retreat with fireplace, enormous walk-in closet and a spa quality bathroom. Finally, the yard is an entertainers dream! The custom deigned salt-water pool/spa are lit with color changing lights and tranquil waterfall. Enjoy the California Dream in the Outdoor Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops & Viking Appliances, TV with Surround Sound & Outdoor Fireplace. Beautifully landscaped front and back. 2 garages, 3 stalls with epoxy flooring. Freeway and shopping very close.