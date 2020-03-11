All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
2533 Cypress Point Drive
2533 Cypress Point Drive

2533 Cypress Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Cypress Point Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Great 3BR & 2BA Townhouse in Sunny Ridge Community. Best Schools: Sunny Hills HS, Parks JH, Fern ES. • Upgrade with New Wood Flooring, Newer Paint, Recessed Lights in the living room and dining room and kitchen, Sliding Glass Doors That Open to Private Patio. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops has Breakfast Nook Area. Master Bedroom with Mirrored Closet Doors and private Bathroom. 2 More Spacious Bedrooms & Hallway Bathroom. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Huge Patio, Very Private Lot with Greenbelt. Great Curb Appeal with Long Drive Way! • Close to Clubhouse, Pool, and Spa. • Centrally located, Close to Schools, Parks, Restaurant, Shipping Centers, Golf Courses, & Mtrack.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Cypress Point Drive have any available units?
2533 Cypress Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Cypress Point Drive have?
Some of 2533 Cypress Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Cypress Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Cypress Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Cypress Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Cypress Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2533 Cypress Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Cypress Point Drive offers parking.
Does 2533 Cypress Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Cypress Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Cypress Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2533 Cypress Point Drive has a pool.
Does 2533 Cypress Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2533 Cypress Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Cypress Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 Cypress Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
