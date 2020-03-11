2533 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities

Great 3BR & 2BA Townhouse in Sunny Ridge Community. Best Schools: Sunny Hills HS, Parks JH, Fern ES. • Upgrade with New Wood Flooring, Newer Paint, Recessed Lights in the living room and dining room and kitchen, Sliding Glass Doors That Open to Private Patio. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops has Breakfast Nook Area. Master Bedroom with Mirrored Closet Doors and private Bathroom. 2 More Spacious Bedrooms & Hallway Bathroom. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Huge Patio, Very Private Lot with Greenbelt. Great Curb Appeal with Long Drive Way! • Close to Clubhouse, Pool, and Spa. • Centrally located, Close to Schools, Parks, Restaurant, Shipping Centers, Golf Courses, & Mtrack.