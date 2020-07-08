All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2530 THREEWOODS Lane

2530 Threewoods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Threewoods Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy a gorgeous panoramic view of Coyote Hills Golf Course. This exquisite home is nestled in a Premium View lot in the Threewoods Gated Community. On entering this home, your attention is immediately drawn to the open, high ceiling of main foyer with wrap-around wooden stairs by side. This sun-filled 4bed 3bath home features very generous family room looking down on golf course, gourmet kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, separate formal dining area, another family room or library for kids. A double door leads to large master suite with a private balcony, spacious walk-in closet and master bath completed with a deep soaking tub overlooking the putting green; the perfect peace and seclusion that you are looking for. Soothing pondless waterfall with the sound and sight of running water close to the built-in barbeque. This home provides all the elements for a relaxing, comfortable and modern lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane have any available units?
2530 THREEWOODS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane have?
Some of 2530 THREEWOODS Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 THREEWOODS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2530 THREEWOODS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 THREEWOODS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2530 THREEWOODS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2530 THREEWOODS Lane offers parking.
Does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 THREEWOODS Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane have a pool?
No, 2530 THREEWOODS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane have accessible units?
No, 2530 THREEWOODS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 THREEWOODS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 THREEWOODS Lane has units with dishwashers.

