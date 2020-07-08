2530 THREEWOODS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking putting green bbq/grill garage

Enjoy a gorgeous panoramic view of Coyote Hills Golf Course. This exquisite home is nestled in a Premium View lot in the Threewoods Gated Community. On entering this home, your attention is immediately drawn to the open, high ceiling of main foyer with wrap-around wooden stairs by side. This sun-filled 4bed 3bath home features very generous family room looking down on golf course, gourmet kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, separate formal dining area, another family room or library for kids. A double door leads to large master suite with a private balcony, spacious walk-in closet and master bath completed with a deep soaking tub overlooking the putting green; the perfect peace and seclusion that you are looking for. Soothing pondless waterfall with the sound and sight of running water close to the built-in barbeque. This home provides all the elements for a relaxing, comfortable and modern lifestyle.