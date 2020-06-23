All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 Greenwich Drive

2524 Greenwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Greenwich Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous property located in one of the best areas of Fullerton! Desirable Coyote Hills "Meadows" community, Plan 2. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms; fantastic curb appeal, private front courtyard with double door entry.Property shows light, bright and airy; wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Perfect move-in condition; numerous upgrades such as beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and garden window. Upscale living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room, comfortable family room leading to extra large backyard for perfect outdoor entertaining. Freshly painted interior, ceiling fans, plantation shutters throughout. Elegant and private master suite with dual sinks, oval tub, dual pane windows and mirrored closet doors (2 large separate closets). Direct access to the 2 car garage with full driveway. Best schools (Sunset Elementary, Parks Jr. & Sonora High School). Just a short walk to Association pool, spa, playgrounds and walking/running/biking trails. Exclusive listing agent: Linda Suk, 714-458-6768.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Greenwich Drive have any available units?
2524 Greenwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Greenwich Drive have?
Some of 2524 Greenwich Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Greenwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Greenwich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Greenwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Greenwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2524 Greenwich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Greenwich Drive does offer parking.
Does 2524 Greenwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Greenwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Greenwich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Greenwich Drive has a pool.
Does 2524 Greenwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Greenwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Greenwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Greenwich Drive has units with dishwashers.
