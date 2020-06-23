2524 Greenwich Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous property located in one of the best areas of Fullerton! Desirable Coyote Hills "Meadows" community, Plan 2. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms; fantastic curb appeal, private front courtyard with double door entry.Property shows light, bright and airy; wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Perfect move-in condition; numerous upgrades such as beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and garden window. Upscale living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room, comfortable family room leading to extra large backyard for perfect outdoor entertaining. Freshly painted interior, ceiling fans, plantation shutters throughout. Elegant and private master suite with dual sinks, oval tub, dual pane windows and mirrored closet doors (2 large separate closets). Direct access to the 2 car garage with full driveway. Best schools (Sunset Elementary, Parks Jr. & Sonora High School). Just a short walk to Association pool, spa, playgrounds and walking/running/biking trails. Exclusive listing agent: Linda Suk, 714-458-6768.