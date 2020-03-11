2504 Monterey Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Move-in ready, bright and airy townhouse is for lease in the beautiful Sunny Ridge Community of Fullerton. The interior was newly painted through out and new carpet was just installed. This house has double-pane windows throughout. Its uniquely long driveway is perfect for extra parking spaces. The attached 2-car garage has direct access to the home. The large patio with tree views is perfect for entertainment or relaxation. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs each has ample closet spaces. Master bedroom has 3 closets. Refrigerator in kitchen, washer and dryer can be included. This home is in an excellent award winning school district. HOA features pool, spa and club house. Shopping, restaurants, recreation parks and public transportation are conveniently close by.