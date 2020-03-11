All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2504 Monterey Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2504 Monterey Place
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

2504 Monterey Place

2504 Monterey Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2504 Monterey Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move-in ready, bright and airy townhouse is for lease in the beautiful Sunny Ridge Community of Fullerton. The interior was newly painted through out and new carpet was just installed. This house has double-pane windows throughout. Its uniquely long driveway is perfect for extra parking spaces. The attached 2-car garage has direct access to the home. The large patio with tree views is perfect for entertainment or relaxation. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs each has ample closet spaces. Master bedroom has 3 closets. Refrigerator in kitchen, washer and dryer can be included. This home is in an excellent award winning school district. HOA features pool, spa and club house. Shopping, restaurants, recreation parks and public transportation are conveniently close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Monterey Place have any available units?
2504 Monterey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Monterey Place have?
Some of 2504 Monterey Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Monterey Place currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Monterey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Monterey Place pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Monterey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2504 Monterey Place offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Monterey Place offers parking.
Does 2504 Monterey Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Monterey Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Monterey Place have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Monterey Place has a pool.
Does 2504 Monterey Place have accessible units?
No, 2504 Monterey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Monterey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Monterey Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College