Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

243 W Amerige Avenue

243 West Amerige Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

243 West Amerige Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
FURNISHED AND STOCKED, also available unfurnished. Relax in this Downtown Fullerton 2 bedroom home with a cozy front porch. A hundred plus year old house with the quirkiness of original doors, windows, hardware. 1,040 sq ft. A full kitchen and a separate dining room. BBQ in private fenced back yard. Room for a vegetable garden. Washer & Dryer included. Walking distance to some of the best restaurants, bars & shops, the train station and public library. Parking spaces for two cars. No garage. Tenant pays electric and gas. The landlord pays for water trash and lawn service, unless there is a pet that uses the yard. Then there is no lawn service for the safety of the pet. This home may come furnished or unfurnished. Some furnishing may be a little different than shown. The length of the lease is negotiable. Short term (less than 6 months) furnished is $2,700. Long term (6+ months) is $2,500. Long term unfurnished is $2,350. The due to the current COVID-19, interested parties must qualify and be approved prior to seeing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 W Amerige Avenue have any available units?
243 W Amerige Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 W Amerige Avenue have?
Some of 243 W Amerige Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 W Amerige Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
243 W Amerige Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 W Amerige Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 W Amerige Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 243 W Amerige Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 243 W Amerige Avenue offers parking.
Does 243 W Amerige Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 W Amerige Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 W Amerige Avenue have a pool?
No, 243 W Amerige Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 243 W Amerige Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 243 W Amerige Avenue has accessible units.
Does 243 W Amerige Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 W Amerige Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

