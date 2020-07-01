243 W Amerige Avenue

Amenities

FURNISHED AND STOCKED, also available unfurnished. Relax in this Downtown Fullerton 2 bedroom home with a cozy front porch. A hundred plus year old house with the quirkiness of original doors, windows, hardware. 1,040 sq ft. A full kitchen and a separate dining room. BBQ in private fenced back yard. Room for a vegetable garden. Washer & Dryer included. Walking distance to some of the best restaurants, bars & shops, the train station and public library. Parking spaces for two cars. No garage. Tenant pays electric and gas. The landlord pays for water trash and lawn service, unless there is a pet that uses the yard. Then there is no lawn service for the safety of the pet. This home may come furnished or unfurnished. Some furnishing may be a little different than shown. The length of the lease is negotiable. Short term (less than 6 months) furnished is $2,700. Long term (6+ months) is $2,500. Long term unfurnished is $2,350. The due to the current COVID-19, interested parties must qualify and be approved prior to seeing the property.