Best location in popular "The Green" community with the view of city lights and Hills and walking trails right in front. Original 3 bedroom model has been converted 2 bedroom plus additional family room on main floor. End unit with perfect privacy. Living room with high ceiling and lots of windows. Direct access to 2 car garage. Association amenities include heated pool, spa and walking trails through out community and award winning schools too!