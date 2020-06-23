2322 Coventry Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

3 Bedroom 1. 5baths Condo. 2 car oversized attached garage with direct access. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry opens to a large size dining area. Large master bedroom and 2 smaller bedrooms upstairs plus a large bathroom with double sink vanity. Laundry hook-ups in garage. Large patio off the living room for you to relax and have your family and friends for BBQ. Great location: close to parks, golf courses, shopping and entertainment. Association pool, spa, playground and sport court. Quiet neighborhood. Close to hiking trails.