Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

2321 Millstream Drive

2321 Millstream Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Millstream Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths end unit townhome in Malvern Creek. Great location! This beautiful townhome features newer double pane windows, patio sliding door, kitchen with new quartz counter top, new stainless steel sink, new faucet, living room with a cozy fire place, vaulted ceiling in living room and bedrooms. Downstairs and stair cases with laminated wooden floors, large master bedroom with over-sized walk-in closet, new master bathroom shower fixture and faucet. Laundry hook up inside the garage, 2 car attached garage and plenty of guest parking nearby. 2 community pools and spa. Close to award winning schools, Amerige Heights shopping center, restaurants, fitness club, market, and gas station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Millstream Drive have any available units?
2321 Millstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Millstream Drive have?
Some of 2321 Millstream Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Millstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Millstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Millstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Millstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2321 Millstream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Millstream Drive offers parking.
Does 2321 Millstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Millstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Millstream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Millstream Drive has a pool.
Does 2321 Millstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 Millstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Millstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Millstream Drive has units with dishwashers.
