2321 Millstream Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Well maintained 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths end unit townhome in Malvern Creek. Great location! This beautiful townhome features newer double pane windows, patio sliding door, kitchen with new quartz counter top, new stainless steel sink, new faucet, living room with a cozy fire place, vaulted ceiling in living room and bedrooms. Downstairs and stair cases with laminated wooden floors, large master bedroom with over-sized walk-in closet, new master bathroom shower fixture and faucet. Laundry hook up inside the garage, 2 car attached garage and plenty of guest parking nearby. 2 community pools and spa. Close to award winning schools, Amerige Heights shopping center, restaurants, fitness club, market, and gas station.