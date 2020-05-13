2273 Chaffee Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful TWO STORY condo in the Amerige Heights Community of Fullerton has 3 BR, 3 full BA. Great view & triple pane windows! Master bedroom is on the down floor (ONE BEDROOM & ONE FULL BATH with walk-in closet), bright south face living room and kitchen, hard wood floor, association pool & spa, community park, conveniently located near shopping centers supermarkets and restaurants. The school district is rated for its excellence, local schools include the award-winning Fisler Elemenrary & Jr. high, Sunnyhills High school are in the same community, just walk in distance.