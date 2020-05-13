2273 Chaffee Street

Amenities
This beautiful TWO STORY condo in the Amerige Heights Community of Fullerton has 3 BR, 3 full BA. Great view & triple pane windows! Master bedroom is on the down floor (ONE BEDROOM & ONE FULL BATH with walk-in closet), bright south face living room and kitchen, hard wood floor, association pool & spa, community park, conveniently located near shopping centers supermarkets and restaurants. The school district is rated for its excellence, local schools include the award-winning Fisler Elemenrary & Jr. high, Sunnyhills High school are in the same community, just walk in distance.