All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2273 Chaffee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2273 Chaffee Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

2273 Chaffee Street

2273 Chaffee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2273 Chaffee St, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful TWO STORY condo in the Amerige Heights Community of Fullerton has 3 BR, 3 full BA. Great view & triple pane windows! Master bedroom is on the down floor (ONE BEDROOM & ONE FULL BATH with walk-in closet), bright south face living room and kitchen, hard wood floor, association pool & spa, community park, conveniently located near shopping centers supermarkets and restaurants. The school district is rated for its excellence, local schools include the award-winning Fisler Elemenrary & Jr. high, Sunnyhills High school are in the same community, just walk in distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Chaffee Street have any available units?
2273 Chaffee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2273 Chaffee Street have?
Some of 2273 Chaffee Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2273 Chaffee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Chaffee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Chaffee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Chaffee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2273 Chaffee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2273 Chaffee Street offers parking.
Does 2273 Chaffee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Chaffee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Chaffee Street have a pool?
Yes, 2273 Chaffee Street has a pool.
Does 2273 Chaffee Street have accessible units?
No, 2273 Chaffee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Chaffee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2273 Chaffee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College