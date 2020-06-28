2261 Simon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious & Elegance SFR in prestigious America Heights***One Bedroom and Full Bath in Downstairs, Built in entertainment shelves and fireplace in Family Room, Large Open Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Central Island w/Sink, Built in Refrigerator, Wood Floor through out in Downstairs, Plantation Shutters, Recessed lights, Specious Den in Upstairs, Separate laundry room with sink, Low maintenance back yard, Long driveway, Large Master bed room with 2 Walkin Closets, Luxury show room with Sitting area, Separate Tub, 2 Vanity Are, *****Walking distance to Award Winning Schools (Fisler elementary(K-8th), Parks Jr., Sunny Hills or Troy High)****Closed to shopping, Restaurant and walking trail