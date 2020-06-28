All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2261 Simon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2261 Simon Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

2261 Simon Street

2261 Simon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2261 Simon Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious & Elegance SFR in prestigious America Heights***One Bedroom and Full Bath in Downstairs, Built in entertainment shelves and fireplace in Family Room, Large Open Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Central Island w/Sink, Built in Refrigerator, Wood Floor through out in Downstairs, Plantation Shutters, Recessed lights, Specious Den in Upstairs, Separate laundry room with sink, Low maintenance back yard, Long driveway, Large Master bed room with 2 Walkin Closets, Luxury show room with Sitting area, Separate Tub, 2 Vanity Are, *****Walking distance to Award Winning Schools (Fisler elementary(K-8th), Parks Jr., Sunny Hills or Troy High)****Closed to shopping, Restaurant and walking trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Simon Street have any available units?
2261 Simon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 Simon Street have?
Some of 2261 Simon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Simon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Simon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Simon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2261 Simon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2261 Simon Street offer parking?
No, 2261 Simon Street does not offer parking.
Does 2261 Simon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 Simon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Simon Street have a pool?
No, 2261 Simon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2261 Simon Street have accessible units?
No, 2261 Simon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Simon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Simon Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College