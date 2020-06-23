All apartments in Fullerton
Location

2257 Chaffee St, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Turnkey 3 bed/2 bath condo nestled in the prestigious community of Ameriage Heights. This home features high ceilings, bright living spaces, open floor plan, wood flooring, and a separate laundry room furnished with a washer/dryer for your convenience. Large master bedroom includes a master suite with dual sink vanity, shower/tub combo, separate toilet room, and a large walk in closet. Guest rooms share a full bathroom and both offer mirrored closet doors. One of the guestrooms features a private balcony with relaxing views to enjoy. Open concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. Home includes a 2 car tandem garage with a bell waiter elevator from the garage to the top floor to help unload anything you need. HOA amenities include a pool/spa, BBQ areas, & free high speed internet. Walking distance to academically recognized Robert C. Fisler Elementary (K-8) and Sunny Hills High School. Minutes away from major shopping center, retail, restaurants, and freeways. Don't wait to be in the center of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Chaffee Street have any available units?
2257 Chaffee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Chaffee Street have?
Some of 2257 Chaffee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Chaffee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Chaffee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Chaffee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2257 Chaffee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2257 Chaffee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2257 Chaffee Street does offer parking.
Does 2257 Chaffee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2257 Chaffee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Chaffee Street have a pool?
Yes, 2257 Chaffee Street has a pool.
Does 2257 Chaffee Street have accessible units?
No, 2257 Chaffee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Chaffee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 Chaffee Street has units with dishwashers.
