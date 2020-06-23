2257 Chaffee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Turnkey 3 bed/2 bath condo nestled in the prestigious community of Ameriage Heights. This home features high ceilings, bright living spaces, open floor plan, wood flooring, and a separate laundry room furnished with a washer/dryer for your convenience. Large master bedroom includes a master suite with dual sink vanity, shower/tub combo, separate toilet room, and a large walk in closet. Guest rooms share a full bathroom and both offer mirrored closet doors. One of the guestrooms features a private balcony with relaxing views to enjoy. Open concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. Home includes a 2 car tandem garage with a bell waiter elevator from the garage to the top floor to help unload anything you need. HOA amenities include a pool/spa, BBQ areas, & free high speed internet. Walking distance to academically recognized Robert C. Fisler Elementary (K-8) and Sunny Hills High School. Minutes away from major shopping center, retail, restaurants, and freeways. Don't wait to be in the center of it all!