Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN AMERIGE HEIGHTS, FULLERTON. HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM AND ATTACHED GARAGE. WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED, AND COZY FIREPLACE IS IN THE LIVING ROOM AREA. UNIT HAS NEW LAMINATED FLOOR, NEW APPLIANCES, AND NEW PAINTS. GREAT LOCATION CLOSED TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, AND MALLS. FISLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS IN A WALK DISTANCE. MUST SEE!