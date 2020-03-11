All apartments in Fullerton
224 Las Riendas Dr

224 Las Riendas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 Las Riendas Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835
La Habra City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home - Recently upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with master bedroom. Living room and Family room. Shows very nice inside with central air and heat. Beautiful pool and hot tub in back. https://youtu.be/4GNjH1I79Sw Attached 2 car garage. Property also has large attic space with pull down ladder for access (Cannot be used as a sleeping area).
Owner pays Gardener and Pool maintenance. Tenant pays all other utilities and trash.

NO DIRECT SHOWING AS THIS TIME. IF INTERESTED WE CAN SEND YOU VIDEO WALK THROUGH.

Our requirements are as follows
Monthly income to be 2.5 tomes rent
Credit to be good or better.

https://youtu.be/4GNjH1I79Sw

If still interested after viewing outside and video we will need each adults name, email and phone number to send our online application link.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Las Riendas Dr have any available units?
224 Las Riendas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Las Riendas Dr have?
Some of 224 Las Riendas Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Las Riendas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
224 Las Riendas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Las Riendas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 224 Las Riendas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 224 Las Riendas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 224 Las Riendas Dr offers parking.
Does 224 Las Riendas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Las Riendas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Las Riendas Dr have a pool?
Yes, 224 Las Riendas Dr has a pool.
Does 224 Las Riendas Dr have accessible units?
No, 224 Las Riendas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Las Riendas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Las Riendas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

