224 Las Riendas Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan hot tub

3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home - Recently upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with master bedroom. Living room and Family room. Shows very nice inside with central air and heat. Beautiful pool and hot tub in back. https://youtu.be/4GNjH1I79Sw Attached 2 car garage. Property also has large attic space with pull down ladder for access (Cannot be used as a sleeping area).

Owner pays Gardener and Pool maintenance. Tenant pays all other utilities and trash.



NO DIRECT SHOWING AS THIS TIME. IF INTERESTED WE CAN SEND YOU VIDEO WALK THROUGH.



Our requirements are as follows

Monthly income to be 2.5 tomes rent

Credit to be good or better.



https://youtu.be/4GNjH1I79Sw



If still interested after viewing outside and video we will need each adults name, email and phone number to send our online application link.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5667316)