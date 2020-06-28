2208 El Rancho

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and well maintained 5 bedroom 3 bath home spread out over nearly 2200 Sq ft of living space. Nestled in the highly desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood. Easy access to shopping, dining, bike trails and more. Property boasts a large family room with fireplace. Beautiful kitchen comes complete with stylish granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and a separate dining area. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. 4 nice sized bedrooms upstairs including en suite master bedroom. Newer vinyl windows. Newer laminate hardwood floors throughout. Large wrap around backyard. Central A.C and heat. 2 car attached garage. Gardener provided. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.