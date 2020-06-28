All apartments in Fullerton
2208 El Rancho

2208 El Rancho Vista · No Longer Available
Location

2208 El Rancho Vista, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
garage
Spacious and well maintained 5 bedroom 3 bath home spread out over nearly 2200 Sq ft of living space. Nestled in the highly desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood. Easy access to shopping, dining, bike trails and more. Property boasts a large family room with fireplace. Beautiful kitchen comes complete with stylish granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and a separate dining area. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. 4 nice sized bedrooms upstairs including en suite master bedroom. Newer vinyl windows. Newer laminate hardwood floors throughout. Large wrap around backyard. Central A.C and heat. 2 car attached garage. Gardener provided. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 El Rancho have any available units?
2208 El Rancho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 El Rancho have?
Some of 2208 El Rancho's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 El Rancho currently offering any rent specials?
2208 El Rancho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 El Rancho pet-friendly?
No, 2208 El Rancho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2208 El Rancho offer parking?
Yes, 2208 El Rancho offers parking.
Does 2208 El Rancho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 El Rancho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 El Rancho have a pool?
No, 2208 El Rancho does not have a pool.
Does 2208 El Rancho have accessible units?
No, 2208 El Rancho does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 El Rancho have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 El Rancho does not have units with dishwashers.
