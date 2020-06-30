2206 Carol Drive

Amenities

"WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING SINGLE-STORY GEM. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a quiet tree lined street with sidewalks lots of curb appeal! You’ll love the open floor plan, The entire house is very well maintained. There is central air and heating, dual-pane windows, recessed lighting throughout, the tranquil backyard is where you can enjoy many days and nights of outdoor living and dining and entertaining. The kitchen opens to living room, great for big family and friends gathering. Freshly painted exterior along with newer laminated wood flooring in all Bedrooms, Kitchen, Dining, Living and Family Room all have laminated flooring for easy maintenance. Both bathrooms remodeled as well, Inside Laundry Room off the Kitchen, Skylight in bathroom & hallway. Private backyard has covered patio area w/low maintenance concrete yard, front yard has green grass w/automatic sprinkler system and concrete driveway (park your RV, boat, Truck etc), Great location with easy access to the 5 or 91 Freeways, Schools, and Shopping. Available for immediate move-in. Pets will be considered. Must have good Credit.