All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2206 Carol Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2206 Carol Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

2206 Carol Drive

2206 West Carol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2206 West Carol Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING SINGLE-STORY GEM. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a quiet tree lined street with sidewalks lots of curb appeal! You’ll love the open floor plan, The entire house is very well maintained. There is central air and heating, dual-pane windows, recessed lighting throughout, the tranquil backyard is where you can enjoy many days and nights of outdoor living and dining and entertaining. The kitchen opens to living room, great for big family and friends gathering. Freshly painted exterior along with newer laminated wood flooring in all Bedrooms, Kitchen, Dining, Living and Family Room all have laminated flooring for easy maintenance. Both bathrooms remodeled as well, Inside Laundry Room off the Kitchen, Skylight in bathroom & hallway. Private backyard has covered patio area w/low maintenance concrete yard, front yard has green grass w/automatic sprinkler system and concrete driveway (park your RV, boat, Truck etc), Great location with easy access to the 5 or 91 Freeways, Schools, and Shopping. Available for immediate move-in. Pets will be considered. Must have good Credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Carol Drive have any available units?
2206 Carol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 Carol Drive have?
Some of 2206 Carol Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Carol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Carol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Carol Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 Carol Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2206 Carol Drive offer parking?
No, 2206 Carol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Carol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Carol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Carol Drive have a pool?
No, 2206 Carol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Carol Drive have accessible units?
No, 2206 Carol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Carol Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 Carol Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College