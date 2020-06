Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Remodeled 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom! New Laminate Flooring Throughout, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Countertops, New Stove and Microwave and New BathroomShower/Tub Combination. Unit Come with One Car Garage Space. Centrally Located and close to Costco, Shops, and Restaurants.