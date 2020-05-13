218 S. Montague Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds. This Bright, Beautifully Updated Farmhouse Ranch Modern Home, is located Fullerton near Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, CSU Fullerton, and Anaheim Packing District. Located in the coveted Troy School District. Stepping through the front door, you'll instantly be charmed by the home's open concept with its cozy, bright living room featuring an inviting fireplace further enhances this living space with custom made modern roller shades (Zebra Blinds) that allow you to transition between sheer and privacy and recessed lighting. Original Hardwood flooring thru out, with updated ceramic wood tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Completed remodeled modern farm style kitchen & bathrooms, upgraded cabinets, stainless farm Sink, inspired marble style quartz counter tops. Other upgrades include double pane windows and copper plumbing. Each room has its own AC/Heating mini-split unit for custom temperature controls. The expansive backyard is versatile for entertaining guests and hosting barbecues. Block walls and vinyl fencing . Extra long driveway for multi-car families or potential RV/Boat storage. Move-in ready! Dishwasher, Stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer included.