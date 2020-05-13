All apartments in Fullerton
218 S. Montague Ave

218 South Montague Avenue · (626) 203-2331
Location

218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds. This Bright, Beautifully Updated Farmhouse Ranch Modern Home, is located Fullerton near Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, CSU Fullerton, and Anaheim Packing District. Located in the coveted Troy School District. Stepping through the front door, you'll instantly be charmed by the home's open concept with its cozy, bright living room featuring an inviting fireplace further enhances this living space with custom made modern roller shades (Zebra Blinds) that allow you to transition between sheer and privacy and recessed lighting. Original Hardwood flooring thru out, with updated ceramic wood tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Completed remodeled modern farm style kitchen & bathrooms, upgraded cabinets, stainless farm Sink, inspired marble style quartz counter tops. Other upgrades include double pane windows and copper plumbing. Each room has its own AC/Heating mini-split unit for custom temperature controls. The expansive backyard is versatile for entertaining guests and hosting barbecues. Block walls and vinyl fencing . Extra long driveway for multi-car families or potential RV/Boat storage. Move-in ready! Dishwasher, Stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

