Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool playground carpet

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Panoramic View Home, 3BR+2.5BA, One of The Best Location in Amerige Heights, Close to Pool and Kid's Playground, Tile Floor Living Room and Wood Floor in Family Room, Highly Upgraded Kitchen, Berber Carpet for All Bedrooms and Stairs, South Facing with City Lights View, Huge Storage Space Inside Garage, High Speed DSL Included HOA, Very Bright and Spacious Floor Plan, Walking Distance to Award Winning Schools ( Fisler & Sunny Hills High)